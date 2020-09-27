Marjorie L. Jenkins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Marjorie Lucille Jenkins, 87 years of age, passed away peacefully at Franciscan Health in Crown Point, IN on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Marjorie was born July 3, 1933 in Morocco, Indiana to the late Thomas and Elsie Ross. Marjorie was one of seven children, Robert Ross, Karen Ross, David Ross and two of which preceded her in death, Marilyn Veselak and Thomas Ross.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Wesley, of over 60 years: her sons and their families: Todd Jenkins (Linda Jenkins, Dakota Jenkins) and Ted Jenkins (Kristen Jenkins, Oliver Jenkins) ; and her stepsons: Bill Jenkins (Dorothy Jenkins, Brad Jenkins, Jody Jenkins) and Michael Jenkins (Cheryl Jenkins, Jamie Jenkins); her siblings and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was Wesley's partner at Jenkins Builders since it was founded in 1958. She worked extremely hard to help grow a successful family business alongside her husband.