Marjorie L. 'Marge' Bluhm passed away December 7, 2018, with family and friends surrounding her. Born to Howard and Lois Bluhm, near Berne, Indiana. She is survived by her brother, Duane (Alice) Bluhm, Berne, Indiana, and many additional loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322, from 3:00 to 7:00 on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ. Services will be conducted by Pastor Merlyn Lawrence. Burial will be at M.R.E. Cemetery, Berne, IN.
Marjorie was an art teacher in the Highland School system for over 30 years. She was an active member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Highland, IN. She was the Vice President and President twice, Chair of elders three times, and designed all the bulletin board in the Narthex. She created the curriculum and taught the Adult Bible Study for the past twenty-six years.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Hospice of Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2201 Azalea Dr., Highland, IN 46322. For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at