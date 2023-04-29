Jan. 19, 1934 - April 24, 2023

GRIFFITH, IN - Marjorie L. Prange, age 89, of Griffith (formerly of Hessville) passed away on Monday April 24, 2023, following a short illness. She is survived by her children: Robin (Tom) Harding, Terry (Tom) Melton, John (Debbie) Prange, Suzie (Mike) Vercimak; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Dolores Prange; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mary Adams; husband of 69 years, Robert; infant brother Robert; brother Eugene; sister Ruth; 13 brothers and sisters-in-law; and faithful four-legged friend Jesse.

Funeral services will be held on Monday May 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at White Funeral Home, 921 W. Glen Park (45th) Ave. Griffith, IN 46319, with Deacon Christopher McIntire celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John/St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME in Griffith, Indiana.

Marjorie was a former employee of Rand McNally, as well as a former Poll Worker for the City of Hammond (Hessville). She and Bob made annual fishing trips to Phillips, Wisconsin for nearly 50 years. Grandma was always a big fan of all her grandchildren's endeavors and could usually be found in the bleachers of any sport when they were involved. She was a great Cubs fan. As her vision declined, she became a loyal patron of the Indiana State Library Foundation for Talking Books and spent many hours with her headphones on enjoying her latest book.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to the Indiana State Library Foundation for Talking Books, 140 N. Senate Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204.

