JULY 11, 1924 - JAN. 27, 2022

MUNSTER, IN -

Marjorie M Caddick, age 97, of Munster, IN passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Marjorie was born July 11, 1924 in Chicago, IL to the late Benjamin and Elizabeth (Stell) Moore.

Marjorie graduated from the first graduating class of South Shore High School. During her high school years, she was an active swimmer and diver. She was a long time employee at Continental Bank in Chicago. For the past 24 years, Marjorie was an active resident at Hartsfield Village, where she served on several committees and sang in the choir. She will be greatly missed for her unique sense of humor and her love of roses.

She leaves behind her very large loving family of four sons: George (Lynn) Caddick, Joseph (Nancy M.) Caddick, William (Nancy L.) Caddick, Kenneth (Donna) Caddick; one daughter, Carol (Dennis) Marich; 11 grandchildren: Christine (Craig Lazarus) Caddick, Julie (Christopher) Kaufield, William (Nanette) Caddick Jr., Elizabeth (Mike) Harwood, Bradley (Nicole) Caddick, George T. (Jenn) Caddick, Steven (Maria) Caddick, Joshua (Amanda) Caddick, Jonathan Caddick, Derek (Cara) Marich, Dylan (Alexandra) Marich; 19 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and her brother, Robert (Alice) Moore.

Marjorie is welcomed in to everlasting life by her beloved husband, George of 54 years; parents: Benjamin and Elizabeth Moore; and sister, Syrena LeDonne.

A public visitation for Marjorie will be held Monday, January 31, 2022 from 2 PM to 8 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. A visitation will occur Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 10 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11AM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321. A private burial will occur at Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park, IL at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made in Marjorie's name to the following organizations - St. Jude Foundation -

Juvenile Diabetes Foundation -

or the Hospice of the Calumet Area -

600 Superior Ave, Munster, IN 46321

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Caddick family.