ROCKFORD, IL — Marjorie M. McReynolds, 93, of Rockford, IL, passed away June 3, 2021, at her home in Rockford, IL.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN, the Rev. Pamela Williams officiating.