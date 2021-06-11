Marjorie M. McReynolds
ROCKFORD, IL — Marjorie M. McReynolds, 93, of Rockford, IL, passed away June 3, 2021, at her home in Rockford, IL.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN, the Rev. Pamela Williams officiating.
Livestreaming can be viewed via divinityfuneralhome.com and Facebook.com on DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME page.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.