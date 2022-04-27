Marjorie M. Skorupa

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. DIRECTLY AT St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Burial will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, with a Vigil Service at 5:00 P.M. and again on Saturday, at the church from 9:30 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.

Marjorie was a life-long bowler and an avid Bunco player for over seventy-five years. She enjoyed Pinochle Nights and made the best homemade chicken soup her family has ever had. Those who knew well her understood not to call her when one of her favorite television shows were on. Those shows included The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, Survivor, and Dancing with the Stars. Marjorie was an ever-devoted mother, had a spunky sense of humor and remained courageous and brave through her difficult journeys. Marjorie's legacy and most loved and important possessions were her family and her faith. Her greatest wish would be for all those she knew to live their life with grace and to enjoy and cherish their loved ones as she did.