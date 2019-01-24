HOBART, IN - Marjorie (Marge) T. Neier passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the age of 96, at Brentwood of Hobart Assisted Living. Marge was born on November 23, 1922 in Poland, IN and married Charles M. Neier on June 7, 1942. She and Charles settled in Hobart in 1950 to raise their family. Marge was a member of the Methodist Church of Hobart, Phi Beta Psi Sorority and St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary. She was an avid bridge card player and loved beautiful sunsets and full moons. Marge was preceded in death by her husband in 1997.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Weldele of Naples, FL; two daughters, Nancy (Bob) Andrews and Peggy (Don) Graab; son, Greg (Brenda - nee Kellams) Neier; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Lisa) Andrews, Gregory Andrews, Alison-nee Graab (Jeff) Gowen; Lindsey-nee Graab (Brian) Adorno; Colin (Katie) Neier, Whitley-nee Neier (Ben) Grey and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations to Phi Beta Psi -Cancer Research or to Methodist Church of Hobart in Marjorie's honor would be appreciated.
Funeral service for Marge will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Visitation will be held Friday, January 25, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m., with a 3:30 p.m. St. Mary Auxiliary service and a 4:00 p.m. Phi Beta Psi service also at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.