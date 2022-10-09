 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marjorie "Margie" A. Kruit

Marjorie "Margie" A. Kruit

Sep. 21, 1947 - Oct. 6, 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI - Marjorie "Margie" A. Kruit, formerly of Schererville, IN,

Age 81, passed away late Thursday night, October 6, 2022. Margie was born in Griffith, IN, on September 21, 1941, the daughter of Bessie (Stout) Rainwater. On May 25, 1968, she married William Kruit who survives her.

Margie worked for many years at the Montgomery Ward Catalog Showroom in Munster, IN. She and Bill liked camping together at Sandy Pines in Michigan, where they enjoyed campfires. She lived her life by thinking of others first, working hard, and accepting and loving all people.

Besides her husband, Margie is survived by her daughter Christine (Chad) Romack of Kalamazoo; a granddaughter, Chloe Romack; brother, Howard (Mary) Rainwater; brother-in-law, Jerome Barnes; sister-in-law, Mary Rainwater; nieces and nephews: Tim (Vickie) Rainwater, Gerald Rainwater, Doug (Sandy) Barnes, Robert (Lorelei) Barnes, Sandy (Fran) Grande, Terri Di Maria; and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her mother; brothers: John (Theresa) Rainwater, and Howard Rainwater; sisters: Betty (James) Di Maria, and Bonnie Barnes.

Margie will be laid to rest at Calumet Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to to Centrica Care Navigators, in c/o the funeral home.

Joldersma & Klein - 269-343-2628

