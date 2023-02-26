DYER, IN - Marjorie "Margie" Louise (Plug) Krikau, age 85, of Dyer, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

A Visitation to celebrate Marjorie's life will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, February 27, 2023, at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster IN. The Funeral Service to celebrate Marjorie's new home in heaven will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 8601 Harrison Ave. Munster, IN at 11:30 AM with a brief Visitation will precede the Service from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Burial will follow the funeral service at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens 8178 Cline Ave. Schererville, IN. Those wishing to provide memories, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association or donate to St. Paul's Lutheran Church on behalf of Marjorie Krikau may do so at www.alz.org

Marjorie was born in August 1937 to Cornelius and Margaret (Schroeder) Plug (both deceased). She graduated from Thornton Township High School and obtained a professional certificate as an X-Ray Technician. On June 20, 1959, she married the love of her life, Frederick George Krikau (deceased) in Dolton, IL. Marjorie was employed for many years as an X-Ray Technician by Thompson Clinic in Dolton and St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, IL. Marjorie's main profession, however, was raising her three children and being "Nana" to her four grandchildren. She loved flowers, gardening, baking cookies, decorating her house, hosting the ultimate family celebration, and going on awesome adventures with her grandchildren.

Marjorie also enjoyed vacationing with her entire family (especially in Hilton Head, SC), shopping with her daughters, and playing golf with her husband, son and son-in-law. Most of all, Marjorie loved to spoil her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an incredibly kind and caring person who put others ahead of herself. Marjorie always shared a warm smile with everyone she met, was very easy to talk to, loved having fun, and created a welcoming environment for family and friends. She truly loved and celebrated the best things in life. Her faith and family were always her highest priorities.

Marjorie is survived by her three children: Cheryl Progler (Krikau) and her husband, Thomas of Munster, IN, Mark Krikau and his wife, Joan (Solon) of Libertyville, IL and Kimberly Krikau of Chicago, IL; and four grandchildren: Emma Progler, Jonathan Krikau, Jori Krikau and Sara Progler.