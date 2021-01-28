July 4, 1922 - Jan. 23, 2021

NOKESVILLE, VA - Marjorie "Marj" Louise Haack (nee Robbins), 98, of Nokesville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on January 23, 2021. Marj is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard "Dick" Haack, and her parents, Glenn and Louise (Brust) Robbins. Marj will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin L. (Haack) Blaemire and son-in-law, Kevin B. Blaemire; grandchildren: Jessica Blaemire (Peter Thaxter), Brian Blaemire (Erin), and Kevin R. Blaemire; great-grandchildren: Brynna, Lila, Rowan, Stone, and Violet; sister, Sherry (Robbins) Shelley and brother, Donald Robbins (Julie Cerach), as well as countless other family members and dear friends, whom she treasured.

Marj was born and raised in Iowa, and settled in Hammond after marrying Dick and traveling with his minor league baseball teams. The couple retired to Pompano Beach, Florida before moving to Nokesville. Marj was a member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Highland and the Order of the Eastern Star, Griffith Chapter.

Marj has chosen for her ashes to be inurned together with her husband's in a private service at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Marj requested that donations be made in her memory to The Arthritis Foundation (https:/www.arthritis.orgonate).