RACINE, WI — Marjorie Speckhard, 93, of Racine, WI, formerly of Cottage Grove, MN, Valparaiso, IN, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and Chesterton, IN, died August 16, 2020. She was born Marjorie Ruth Hausrath in Cleveland, OH, on February 14, 1927. She attended Valparaiso University where she received a degree in education. She married Karl Harold Speckhard (previous superintendent of Duneland Schools) on August 30, 1947, in Ohio. Together they raised six children. She was employed over the years as a bookkeeper, substitute teacher and shop owner, but she is best remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She made life-long connections wherever she lived and will be fondly remembered by innumerable friends. She was an ardent Republican, Packers fan, bridge player and hostess. She dedicated countless hours to volunteering at the churches she attended wherever she lived, and she served as an example of steadfast and prayerful devotion to Christ. Following Karl's retirement from Duneland Schools, they moved to a lake house in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, with winters spent in St. Augustine, FL. After 12 years, they returned to Valparaiso, IN, and later moved to the Minneapolis area. Marjorie moved to Racine, WI, in 2016 to be near her daughter. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Schumacher of Marietta, GA; as well as her husband's siblings, Jerry (Jo) of Valparaiso, IN, Mark (Myrna) of Phoenix, AZ, and John (Gloria) of Houston, TX, Marian Malotky, of Los Angeles, CA, and Judy Huener, of Valparaiso, IN; two sons, David (Sharon), of Hazel Green, WI, and Tom (Marci) of Cottage Grove, MN; and daughters, Judith (George) Shibata, of Aurora, OH, Susan (Kevin) Campbell, of Mishawaka, IN, Sandra (Scott) Gage, of Racine, WI, and Kathleen (Ray) Miklius, of Cincinnati, OH; 29 grandchildren and their spouses; and 37 great-grandchildren to date. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl; her parents, Arthur and Alma Hausrath; her brother, Donald; sister-in-law, June; and brother in-law, Paul Schumacher.