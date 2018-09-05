Marjorie Violet Underwood, 87 of Valparaiso, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. She was born August 9, 1931 in East Gary, IN to the late James G. and Cynthia J. (Anderson) Kissinger. Marjorie loved and served the Lord with all her heart, all of her life. She was a very active member of Liberty Bible Church, where she taught Sunday School and served in the Nursery.
On June 18, 1955, Marjorie married Russell E. Underwood, who preceded her in death in 1997. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth 'Betsie' Underwood, Rebecca (Tim) Ames, Thomas (Kathy) Underwood, and Timothy (Paula) Underwood; grandchildren, Tony Underwood and Beth Bennett, Gentry, Dustin, and Andrew Bieker, and Taylor, Tanner, and Christiana Underwood; great grandchildren, Jonathan, Savannah, and Lily Bennett, Evan and Emeric Underwood, Andrew Bieker, Jr., and Samantha and Joel Hanner; siblings, Lloyd (Nancy) Kissinger, Janey (Dean) Cernek, Sr., and Karl (Julie) Kissinger; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Irene Wiemer and James, Wilbur, Clifford, and Dannie Kissinger.
Visitation will be Friday, September 7th from 3:00-7:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Liberty Bible Church 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.