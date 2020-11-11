 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marjorie Weber (Vinzant) (Lynn)

Marjorie Weber (Vinzant) (Lynn)

{{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Weber (Vinzant) (Lynn)

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN — Marjorie Weber (Vinzant) (Lynn), 91, died November 6, 2020, in North Manchester, IN.

She was born July 29, 1929, in Wabash, IN, to Lorin Rea and Margaret Amanda (L'Amoreaux) Lynn. Marjorie married Dr. Robert "Bob" David Vinzant on April 29, 1953, and they resided in Hobart, IN, where they raised their family before retiring to La Porte, IN. After Bob passed away in 1991, she married Edward Richard "Dick" Weber of St. Louis, MO, on January 3, 1995. They resided in La Porte, IN, traveled and worked as professional parliamentarians until they retired to North Manchester, IN, in 2015.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, husbands and brother-in-law, William Lawrence (Bill) Vinzant. She is survived by her children, David Rea (Leni) Vinzant, John Edward (Linda Murphy) Vinzant and Jeannine Lynn (Greg) Cappiello; grandchildren, Joseph Robert Cappiello, Amanda Elizabeth Cappiello and Mathew Bernard Cappiello; and sister-in-law, Greta (Foogda) Vinzant.

Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A private family service has been held. Interment will be held at Falls Cemetery in Wabash, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift to the Peabody Retirement Community, 400 W. 7th St., North Manchester, IN 46962, (www.peabodyrc.org).

Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts