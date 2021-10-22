Mark A. Banashak

Sept. 28, 1961 — Oct. 19, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Mark A. Banashak, age 60, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Mark is survived by his wife, Jamie Banashak; children: Katie Banashak, Mandy Banashak; grandchild, True Borom; mother, Catherine; brothers: William Banashak Jr., Michael (Tabatha) Banashak; and nephews: Alex Banashak, Connor Banashak, Eric (Laura) Nelson, Joey (Katie) Nelson; nieces: Leigh Nelson, Tommye Nelson; great-nephews: Angel, Derrick, and Jacob Nelson; and great-niece, Natalie Nelson.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, William Banashak Sr.; and in-laws: James and Ilamae Reichardt.

Mark was a graduate from Crown Point High School Class of 1980. He loved to play baseball, fish and golf. Mark was an avid Bears, Cubs, Blackhawks and Milwaukee Bucks fan. He worked for many years in the auto industry, at Strack & Van Til and finished in the Merrillville School Corporation. Most of all, Mark loved to spend time with his family.