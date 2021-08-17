CROWN POINT, IN - Mark A. Baumgardner, Sr., age 64 of Crown Point, IN passed away on August 15, 2021. He was a graduate of Merrillville HS, class of '74. Mark retired in 2018, after 34 years of service from the City of Crown Point as a Firefighter/Paramedic. He was one of the original seven paramedics hired for EMS service for the City of Crown Point. He was long time EMS instructor/educator for Franciscan Crown Point. Mark enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Marge (nee Balunda) of 40 years; his children: Mark Jr. (Annie Janson) of Crown Point, Melissa (Joe) Siegel of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Emily and Elizabeth Siegel, Teagen and Tessa Janson. He will be missed by many beloved family and friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August, 18, 2021 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN with IVFA Firemen service at 6:00 p.m.. Funeral Service Thursday, August 19th at Burns at 10:00 a.m. proceeding to Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crown Point Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc. www.burnsfuneral.com