Feb. 2, 1951 - Mar. 8, 2023

HOBART, IN - Mark A. Hoffar of Hobart, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the age of 72. He was born on February 2, 1951, in Gary, Indiana, the 2nd of four boys, to Norma and Daniel Hoffar.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents Norma and Daniel as well as brother Michael. He will be forever loved and remembered by his two living brothers: Thomas of Clermont Florida and Steven of Orlando Florida; as well as sisters-in-law: Elaine Hoffar (wife of Thomas Hoffar) and Susan Hoffar of Winter Springs, Florida (wife of Michael); nephew: Bradley (Laurie) of Coral Springs Florida and their son: Jaxson, as well as nephew: Brian of Central Florida (Leah) and their daughters: Abigail and Caroline.

Mark was employed with NIPSCO (the local power company) for over 45 years as a lineman. He worked for this same entity until his retirement.

Mark was an avid golfer for many years and enjoyed all kinds of spectator sports especially baseball, having a special love for the Chicago Cubs. He was a very generous, fun loving and loyal individual. The multitude of his friends as well as his family thoroughly enjoyed being around him as he brought an unforgettable humor, wit, laughter, and joy to any and every setting he was a part of.

As such Mark will be incredibly missed. His absence leaves a hole in all our hearts.

The family has decided to forego a local memorial and will be conducting a "celebration of life" in Florida where Mark's family members reside. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. To share condolences and view obituary online, please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com.