× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mark A. Lynn

PORTAGE, IN — Mark A. Lynn, 53, of Portage, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on February 15, 1967, to the late Stanley and Adrienne (nee Hunch) Lynn. He married the love of his life, Sandra Sturgell, on August 12,1989, and shared 31 wonderful years together. Mark was a master technician at Levin Tire Service. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lynn; three sons, Michael, Matthew and Mason Lynn; two brothers, Robert (Judy) Lynn and Stanley (Barb) Lynn; three sisters, Janet McCarty, Pat Duran and Barb (Tom) Maloney; two sisters-in-law, Shawn (Mike) Piet and Melissa (Tim Moyers) Sturgell; numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Mark will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, with Pastor Nick Bello officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 219-762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.