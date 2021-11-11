Mark A. Rogers

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Mark A. Rogers, age 67, of Schererville, IN passed away October 22, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife Mona (nee Clark); cherished daughter Melissa (Chad) Bluett; and stepchildren: Tiffany Wilson and Jeremey (Bethany) Wilson; 12 adored grandchildren; dear brothers and sisters; dog babies: Rambo and Maya. Mark was preceded in death by his parents George and Patricia (nee Hisnik) Rogers.

He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, November 12, 2021 at a Memorial Service from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 180,0 2703 Jewett Ave. (corner of 2nd Ave. and Ridge Road), Highland, IN 46322.

For service information please call (219) 864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.