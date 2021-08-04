Mark A. Skwiertz

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mark Skwiertz, age 62, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 26, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, April R. Skwiertz (Brogaard); stepchildren: Megan (Tim) Rogge, Daniel (Tina Cope) Thompson and David (Sarah Jacobsma) Thompson; grandchildren: Harlow, Daniel Jr., Christopher, Amber, Haley, and Reese; siblings: John Skier and Karen Krutchen; cousin, Sheila Watkins and dear friends: Rick Young and Billy Scheffler. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents: James and Loralie Skwiertz.

Mark was the proud owner of the Auto Doctor service and repair shop. From a very young age, Mark had a passion for auto machining and mechanical work. He graduated from Purdue University Calumet with a bachelor's degree in business. Mark will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at RANDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) Chapel service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Cremation to follow. Call 219-980-1141 for information.