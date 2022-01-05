Feb. 5, 1963 - Dec. 20, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Mark A. Vigil, age 58, of Indianapolis, formerly of East Chicago passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Victoria in 2005 and father, Anthony in 2008.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters: Stephanie Martinez, Jennifer (Thomas) Adams and Anisa Saffold; grandchildren: Nevaeh Chavez, Vanessa Maisonave, Adonis and Nyran Adams; sister, Cynthia (Roel) Hernandez; nephews: Chris Vigil and Roel Hernandez Jr.; nieces: Amanda and Alyssa Hernandez; ten great nieces and nephews and former wife, Dolores.

Mark was a graduate of E.C. Roosevelt class of 1981. He served in the U.S. Army from 1983-1985. He was a lifelong truck driver who enjoyed traveling and never missed a chance to visit with family and friends along the way. He had a great love of music and loved going to concerts every chance he got. Mark had a great personality which made it easy for him to make friends every where he went.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on what would have been his 59th birthday, February 5, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Club Ki-Yowga, 5220 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago.