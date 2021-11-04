Mark Allen Behnke
Nov. 3, 1953 — Oct. 28, 2021
HOBART, IN — Mark Allen Behnke, 68, passed away suddenly at home on October 28, 2021.
Mark was born on November 3, 1953 in Gary, Indiana to the late Martin and June (Grotowski) Behnke. He was a proud graduate of Hobart High School in 1972, and achieved an associate degree in electronics. He was a lifelong resident of Hobart.
Mark worked for US Steel Gary Works for over 42 years. He completed an electrical apprenticeship and served as an industrial electrical technician. He then worked at No. 2 Caster as a Runout Operator in Steel Producing.
He was interested in history and local politics, where having the best memory in the family came in handy. Mark also enjoyed gardening, photography, working on cars and painting them. He was a member of St. Bridget's Church in Hobart.
Mark was a beloved brother to Jeanne (Dr. Michael) Mirro of Fort Wayne, Scott (Joanne) Behnke of Pembroke Pines, FL, Dean (Kellie) Behnke of Owensboro, KY,Anita (Dr. Roger) Nix of Fishers; Paul (Dana) Behnke, Donna (Eddie) Smith and Robert (Sue) Behnke of Valparaiso. He was a loving uncle to twenty nieces and nephews who fondly referred to him as "Uncle Von Hurt Um." Mark was also a great uncle to twelve children.
Mark will be dearly missed.
Visitation for Mark will be conducted from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday November 7, 2021, at the REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. A Funeral Service for Mark will follow immediately at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. Private burial in Calumet Park Cemetery will take place on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to, "The Center of Possibilities," in Hobart, IN for Cerebral Palsy. www.reesfuneralhomes.com