Mark Allen Behnke

Nov. 3, 1953 — Oct. 28, 2021

HOBART, IN — Mark Allen Behnke, 68, passed away suddenly at home on October 28, 2021.

Mark was born on November 3, 1953 in Gary, Indiana to the late Martin and June (Grotowski) Behnke. He was a proud graduate of Hobart High School in 1972, and achieved an associate degree in electronics. He was a lifelong resident of Hobart.

Mark worked for US Steel Gary Works for over 42 years. He completed an electrical apprenticeship and served as an industrial electrical technician. He then worked at No. 2 Caster as a Runout Operator in Steel Producing.

He was interested in history and local politics, where having the best memory in the family came in handy. Mark also enjoyed gardening, photography, working on cars and painting them. He was a member of St. Bridget's Church in Hobart.