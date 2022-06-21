 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark C. Ruffner

Mark C. Ruffner

PENN HILLS, PA - Mark C. Ruffner, 62, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2022. Born to Charles and the late Rose Marie Ruffner (Kohut) of Pittsburgh, PA.

Mark raised his family in Valparaiso, IN and is survived by the love of his life, Cheryl Nanci; and their three beautiful daughters: Crystal Cartwright (Todd), Nichol Ruffner (Michael Perez), Angela Brock (Torrey); and four grandchildren: Penelopi, Ava, Vincent, and Giavanna that he loved with all his heart. Mark is also survived by his younger siblings: Lynne Kolas (Ronald) and Thomas Ruffner (Kristin). Mark's children and grandchildren were the light of his life.

He had a lifelong passion for fireworks that he turned into a successful business for many years. He also loved fast cars and family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter. Funeral services in Pittsburgh this week, and local Valparaiso arrangements details to follow.

