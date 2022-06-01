Mark Christopher Pappas

Oct. 25, 1950 - May 24, 2022

GARY - Mark Christopher Pappas, 71, of Gary, IN passed away on May 24, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Mark was born on October 25, 1950, to John Pappas and Diane Pappas (nee Hise) in Gary, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: John Pappas and Jeff Pappas.

He is survived by his sister, Melissa Silverthorn (Dave); and many nieces and nephews. Mark had three children: Lauren Pappas (Darrell Roberts), Lindsey Pappas (Richard Smith), and Stephen Pappas; and one grandson, Elliott Roberts, who was the light of his life.

Mark was a painterallpaper hanger and proud member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 460, and enjoyed passing his knowledge on by teaching apprentices. He was an avid fisherman, camper, and golfer, and shared his love of the great outdoors with his children, who will continue hiking in his honor. He loved late-night conversations about politics, coffee, music, and was a fantastic cook - whipping up Greek delicacies that the entire family enjoyed. He loved to laugh, and make others laugh, and will be greatly missed.