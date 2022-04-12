 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark Clifton

  • 0
Mark Clifton

Sept. 1, 1950 - April 6, 2022

HOLTON, IN - Mark Clifton, 71, of Holton, IN, died April 6, 2022 surrounded by family after a long struggle with post-Covid lung complications.

Mark was born September 1, 1950, to Howard and Jackie Clifton in Hammond, Indiana. He is survived by his seven children: Joshua, Rachel (Andy) Collins, Joel, Jared, Ariel, Grace, and Sarah; as well as his sisters: Jean (Martin) Stovall and Rebecca (Denny) Madera; and his brother, John (Robin).

Mark was a retired computer programmer who deeply loved his family and friends. He enjoyed home remodeling, brewing his own beer, cooking feasts, and spending time with family. He loved "dad" jokes, the Three Stooges, the Beatles, and reading Tolkien, C. S. Lewis, and J. K. Rowling. His greatest passions were discussing the Bible and Jesus with anyone who would listen and writing a book about the Kingdom of God.

His body was cremated according to his wishes, and his ashes will be scattered by his loving family in favorite locations from his youth.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Couples get a dousing at UK Wife Carrying Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts