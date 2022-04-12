Sept. 1, 1950 - April 6, 2022

HOLTON, IN - Mark Clifton, 71, of Holton, IN, died April 6, 2022 surrounded by family after a long struggle with post-Covid lung complications.

Mark was born September 1, 1950, to Howard and Jackie Clifton in Hammond, Indiana. He is survived by his seven children: Joshua, Rachel (Andy) Collins, Joel, Jared, Ariel, Grace, and Sarah; as well as his sisters: Jean (Martin) Stovall and Rebecca (Denny) Madera; and his brother, John (Robin).

Mark was a retired computer programmer who deeply loved his family and friends. He enjoyed home remodeling, brewing his own beer, cooking feasts, and spending time with family. He loved "dad" jokes, the Three Stooges, the Beatles, and reading Tolkien, C. S. Lewis, and J. K. Rowling. His greatest passions were discussing the Bible and Jesus with anyone who would listen and writing a book about the Kingdom of God.

His body was cremated according to his wishes, and his ashes will be scattered by his loving family in favorite locations from his youth.