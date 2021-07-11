Nov. 28, 1954 - July 9, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mark E. Samocki, age 66, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Mark is survived by his mother, Rita Samocki (nee Sasser); sister, Stacia (Bob) Kendt; nieces: Amy (Rob) Boswell and Lisa (Bob) Hepner; great-niece, Kyrsten Boswell.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Samocki; and great-nephew, Jacob Hanson.
Mark retired from Samocki Construction Company in Gary, IN.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Butler officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Visit Mark's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.