Mark E. Samocki

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Butler officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.