HIGHLAND, IN - Mark E. Varichak, age 62, of Highland, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Mark was born in Chicago, IL and was a lifelong member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. Devoted son of late Eli and Mary Jane Varichak. Beloved husband of Claudia Varichak. Also survived by loving aunts, Helen Varichak and Mina Kristovic and many cousins. Dear brother-in-law to Peter Resetar, Alan (Donna) Resetar, Michael (Elizabeth) Kelly and late Jane Resetar. Special uncle to Ryan, John and Meg Kelly. Admired son-in-law of late Robert and Ann Resetar.

Mark was a Purdue alumnus and held three degrees: 1980 Bachelor of Science Biology, 1997 Bachelor of Science Engineering and 2002 MBA Master of Business Administration. He had a deep love for his Tamburitza Community and the music. Mark played with LIKA and alongside many other musicians. He also played in the Hoosier Hrvati Orchestra directed by John Pruzin. Mark's smile and kindness will be missed by all. He loved his dear lifelong friends and all friends he made along the way.