SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mark G. Biegel age 65, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Connie Biegel; siblings, John (Kris) Biegel, Mary Jo (Robert,dec) Biscan, Paul (Linda) Biegel and Kathy (Robert) Berkowicz; sisters in law, Kelly (Paul) Tenuta and Lynn (Brad) Rapclak; nieces and nephews, Jeanine (Jeff) Samels, Matt (Liz) Biscan, Katie (Mark) Ennis, Jacob Biscan, Evan Tenuta, Will Tenuta and Grant Tenuta and many grand nieces and nephews.

Mark was a devoted husband to his loving wife Connie for 33 years. The bond they shared was truly complimentary, happy, and unbreakable. They were always respectful of each other's unique gifts and personhood. He was also devoted to his family, who were grateful recipients of his enduring generosity, humor and loving support. He worked in inside sales at GE Supply and Rexel for 35 years.

Mark had a deep passion for jazz music and was an accomplished lifelong trumpet player. His big heart was always evident to all those who knew him. He used his playing as a means to share his generosity with others. Music was his doorway to touching hearts, and in doing so he formed many beautiful and lasting friendships. He inspired many to realize their own potential and to share themselves with others too. Through the years, Mark led four of his own traditional jazz bands, and performed with many local jazz and rock bands and artists as well. He was also an inspiring instrumentalist at St. Michaels Music Ministry for 20 years.