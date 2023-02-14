Feb. 23, 1957 - Feb. 10, 2023
HOBART - Mark G. Blaschke, age 65, of Hobart, passed away February 10, 2023. He was born on February 23, 1957. Mark graduated from Hobart High School in 1975. He worked at Save More Foods in Hobart and then worked in the mail room at Prudential in Hobart and a few years at Union Mills. Mark enjoyed a variety of music and was knowledgeable about cars and picked up brochures at various dealerships. He enjoyed food, mostly eating, but he did enjoy making some of his own dishes.
Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents: John and Elizabeth Blaschke, George and Anna Starcevich; parents, Cyril and Josephine Blaschke; cousins and second cousins. Mark is survived by his sister, Catherine M. Blaschke of Valparaiso; brother, Jeffrey J. Blaschke of Portage; Aunt, Mary Starcevich of Hobart; many cousins, second and third cousins.
Visitation for Mark will be Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. at Burns (Hobart). Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. www.burnsfuneral.com.