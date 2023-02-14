HOBART - Mark G. Blaschke, age 65, of Hobart, passed away February 10, 2023. He was born on February 23, 1957. Mark graduated from Hobart High School in 1975. He worked at Save More Foods in Hobart and then worked in the mail room at Prudential in Hobart and a few years at Union Mills. Mark enjoyed a variety of music and was knowledgeable about cars and picked up brochures at various dealerships. He enjoyed food, mostly eating, but he did enjoy making some of his own dishes.