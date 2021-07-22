CROWN POINT, IN — Mark "Gains" Maskovich Jr., age 45, of Crown Point, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021. He is survived by his wife Gina Maskovich; son, Matthew Maskovich; stepchildren; Caden and Courtney Weston; pups Lincoln, Porsche, and Cadillac; mother Marilyn (Tony) Kulczyk; uncle, Mark (Jodi) Riccardi; cousins: Lauren and Kasey Riccardi; and father, Mark Sr. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Leo and Evelyn Riccardi.Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Burial Memory Lane Cemetery in Crown Point. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00-8:00 p.m.