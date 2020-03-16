IN LOVING MEMORY OF MARK GOOTEE ON HIS 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN Ten years ago today, God said, "I need you here with Me." Though it was hard for us to do, we had to let you go. Not one day has gone by without fond thoughts of you. Memories come flooding back and with those come the tears. We know that you are watching over us, as we can feel you near. The brightest star in the sky, as the kids tell us... "that is Papa." Love and miss you always, Your Loving Wife, Jo, Kids: Chris (Marie), Kim "Cables", Kelly (Mike), Beege (Johnny) and Grandkids: Joey, Dylan, Hannah, Trevor, Emma, and Allison