LOWELL, IN - Mark Grcevich, 70, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Judi; daughters: Heather (Kevin) Smith and Tiffany Forrester, both of Lowell; grandchildren: Ashley, Ty, Paige, Brandon, Will, Tess; and great granddaughter, Ariel; siblings: Cathy (Jack) May and Marian (Robert) Robertson. He was preceded in death by a brother, George.