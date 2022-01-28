 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOWELL, IN - Mark Grcevich, 70, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Judi; daughters: Heather (Kevin) Smith and Tiffany Forrester, both of Lowell; grandchildren: Ashley, Ty, Paige, Brandon, Will, Tess; and great granddaughter, Ariel; siblings: Cathy (Jack) May and Marian (Robert) Robertson. He was preceded in death by a brother, George.

Mark was enjoying his retirement from ArcelorMittal, after 40 years, and the freedom it afforded him.

Private Services with Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, stjude.org.

www.sheetsfuneral.com

