 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark H. Beck
0 Comments

Mark H. Beck

  • 0
Mark H. Beck

LOWELL - Mark H. Beck, age 74, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 48-years Carol Beck; daughter Leighann (Ge) Lowery; grandchildren: Logan, Christian, Maddox, Blake, Isaac, Addilyn, Olivia, and Layla; sister, Molly (Bud) Barnes; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held at the Fagen-Miller, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Mark was a Vietnam Veteran of the US Army. He worked at A&M Aviation in Bolingbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers, donation to JDRF would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts