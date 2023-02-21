Jan. 12, 1958 - Jan. 29, 2023

Mark K. Nellessen, 65, passed away in Arkansas, formerly from Valparaiso, on January 29, 2023. Born in Valparaiso, IN on January 12, 1958 to the late Walter L. and Eileen M. (nee Schulp) Nellessen.

Mark was a 1978 graduate of Valparaiso High School and was on the 1975 football team. He spent most of his life as a quadriplegic due to a diving accident in 1975. He lived life to the fullest and loved to travel. He cherished his family and friends, including his lifelong best friend Keith Ransom and family. We will miss his sense of humor and smile.

Survived by brother, Daniel R. Nellessen; sister, Jill (Jonathan) Wilson; nephews: Adam "Boomer" (Megan) Nellessen and Drew Nellessen; nieces: Chelsea (Drew) Pikula, Emilee Wilson and Cooper Nellessen.

Preceded in death by parents and sister-in-law, Ann Nellessen.

Meet with the family at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN with a funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Burial of Cremains, St. Patrick Cemetery, Chesterton IN.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Ann Nellessen Memorial Fund, www.pccf.gives/annnellessenmemorial, for the Mrs. N Sportsmanship Award Scholarship.

