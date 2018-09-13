HIGHLAND, IN - Mark L. Sleeman, age 66, of Highland, IN passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jacqueline 'Jackie' (nee Murphy) Sleeman; son, Charles Mark Sleeman; daughter, Molly Jene (Dave) Clark; grandson, Nolan; granddaughter, Fiona; sister, Pamela (Tom) Porter, brothers, Brian (Anita) Sleeman and Doug (Colette) Sleeman; and nephews, Ben (Karissa) Porter, Sam (Jessica) Porter and Joseph (Allyson) Sleeman. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin 'Lee' and Mary Sleeman.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church 3025 Highway Ave. Highland with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Edward Moszur. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Friday, September 14, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 5:00 p.m. and again at the church, on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
Mark was a lifelong resident of Highland, IN, a graduate of Highland High School Class of 1969 and Purdue University. He was an expert in the field of petro chemical services and worked for Catalyst Handling Resources for seven years and for Reactor Services International for 35 years and made lifelong friends. Mark was loved and loved his family, enjoyed many fun trips and the memories made together with them. The family would like to thank Rush University Neuro Oncology Unit and the Community Hospital Oncology Unit. Thanks also to his caregiver Steven Early's kindness, especially during Mark's final days.
In lieu flowers, memorials may be made in Mark's name to Ronald McDonald House, St. Jude's Hospital or Our Lady of Grace Home and School Association
