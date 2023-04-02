Oct. 19, 1960 - March 26, 2023
HAMMOND, IN - Mark Lee Eich passed away on March 26, 2023 of a sudden heart attack. He was born in Chicago Heights, IL on October 19, 1960. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kristen Marie Eich, sister Lynette Nagy, and mother and father, Paul and Marie Markovich.
Mark was a rock for his beloved wife, Melissa Eich, and an amazing father to his surviving children: Stephanie (husband Larome Hinton), Brianna Eich, and Ryan Eich; his grandchildren: Miya, Courtney, Bella, and Myles Hinton; and his beagle Pepper, Mark's favorite partner in trouble.
Mark was a formidable force, an awesome softball player, and the best friend you could ever ask for. He was the guy you would want be your side when things go wrong. He was never shy to tell you how he felt or to stand up for what he believed. Mark donated his time to his church, St. Joseph, and Soup Kitchen. He would often go out on cold/hot nights to check on his homeless friends from the Soup Kitchen. Even coming home without his jacket or shoes. Mark's love and strength will be missed by every life he touched.
A Mass will be held in honor of Mark Eich at 10 a.m. April 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Church, 5304 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN 46320.