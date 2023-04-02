Mark was a formidable force, an awesome softball player, and the best friend you could ever ask for. He was the guy you would want be your side when things go wrong. He was never shy to tell you how he felt or to stand up for what he believed. Mark donated his time to his church, St. Joseph, and Soup Kitchen. He would often go out on cold/hot nights to check on his homeless friends from the Soup Kitchen. Even coming home without his jacket or shoes. Mark's love and strength will be missed by every life he touched.