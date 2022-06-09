LOWELL - Mark O. Wildermuth, 93, of Lowell, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

He is survived by his loving daughters: Terri (Charles) Olthoff, Lynette Pankiewicz, Audrey (David) Sheldon and Laura (Nick) Foresta; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

He was reunited with his beloved wife of 68 years, Loretta; parents, Mark and Minnie; siblings: Cordelia, Lena, Vera, Verna, Ruth, Ralph.

Mark was an Air Force Firefighter Veteran serving in WWII and Korean War, he was also a member of the Lowell VFW Post 6841 and American Legion Post 261. His smile and sense of humor lit up the room and lives wherever he went.

Visitation, Friday, June 10, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M., Funeral Service following at 12:00 P.M., all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will take place in Plum Grove Cemetery. Contributions may be given to Lowell American Legion, 108 1/2 E. Commercial Ave, or Hope Community Church in Lowell.