INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Mark O'Boy, 58, of Indianapolis, IN (formerly of Hessville) passed away on December 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving sister Rozann (David) O'Boy-Salle, beloved aunts: Irene O'Boy, Nancy Barsic, Germaine Fehner, and numerous cousins and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Dolores, and many loving aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322. Masks are required! Funeral services will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Highland, IN. Burial at St. John/St Joseph Cemetery in Hammond.

Marky graduated from Lew Wallace High School Class of 1980. He will be remembered for how his eyes lit up a room, and for his daily walks through Hessville with his grocery cart, stopping to see his many friends and share a Pepsi. He was also regularly seen on Cline Ave. waving at trucks to blow their horn!

For additional information, please contact HILLISDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.