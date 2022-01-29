Feb. 3, 1960 - Jan. 22, 2022

Mark Oliver Taroli joined the Lord on January 22, 2022. He passed peacefully at Advocate Christ hospital at 3:41 a.m. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved parents, Oliver Taroli and Jacqueline Ella (Quick) Taroli.

He is survived by his brothers: Jeff, Greg, and Kenny Taroli. Also by his children: Mathew and Neil (Brittany) Taroli; his grandchildren, that he cherished and loved so deeply: Alexis, Edik, Ava and Bria Taroli; and his nieces: Gina (Gene) Blanton and Allison (Andrew) Loshnowsky.

Mark grew up in Hammond, IN where he attended school at Gavit High. His later years were spent in Valparaiso, IN.

If you ever had the chance to get to know Mark, you knew he was a one of a kind soul you wouldn't forget. He was a kind and loving father and grandfather who will be missed dearly!

We love you! Fly high and rest easy until we meet again.