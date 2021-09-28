Mark P. Auberg

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mark P. Auberg, age 65, of Schererville, IN passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

Mark is survived by his wife of 30 years, Angie; his brother Phil; his uncle Anthony Vignola; his cousins: Scott (Teri) Auberg, Larry (Mario) Vignola, and Nancy (Hector) Ledesma; and all of their children; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sandy and Dan Payne. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Eleanor Auberg and his aunt Margie Vignola.

Mark was a loving and amazing husband. Even though my heart is completely broken, and I miss you so very much, it gives me comfort knowing that you are no longer suffering and in pain.

Mark was proud to be a Local Union No. 27 Glazier. He was hardworking and took great pride in his work. Even though he enjoyed being retired, he missed "working with the tools" but he especially missed all the glaziers that he used to work with.

Mark was an enormous Chicago sports fan. He was a die-hard Cubs fan and yet he married a fanatical White Sox fan.