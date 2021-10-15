Mark R. Wagner

MUNSTER, IN — Munster, IN Mark Richard Wagner, age 57 of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Michelle Wagner; children, Hannah and Sean Wagner; sister, Gayle (Derek) Kratz and Jill (Louie) Jones; mother and father in-law, Edward (Darlene) Kielbasa, Sr.; aunt, Barbara (Ray) Gilson; brother and sister in-laws, Mary (late Domingo) Davila, Eddie (Sherri) Kielbasa, Lori Seljan, Michael (Donna) Kielbasa, Susie McDonald, Jeff (Cindy) Kielbasa, and Kim (Bryan) Kasper; numerous, nieces, nephew and cousins; and best friend/cousin, Greg Gilson. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Richard V. and Carol Jean Wagner.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Mark was an avid White Sox and Bears fan. He loved lighthouses, model trains and photography. Mark enjoyed most of all spending time with family, vacationing and camping. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, brother-in-law, uncle and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mark's name to the United States Lighthouse Society. www.kishfuneralhome.net