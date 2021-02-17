VALPARAISO, IN — Mark "Randy" Maddack, 60, of Valparaiso, husband, father, best PaPa, passed away February 13, 2021. Visitation for Mark will be Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m., at Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 E. Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46383, Pastor David Maddack officiating. The service will be livestreamed at valponaz.churchonline.org.