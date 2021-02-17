Mark 'Randy' Maddack
VALPARAISO, IN — Mark "Randy" Maddack, 60, of Valparaiso, husband, father, best PaPa, passed away February 13, 2021. Visitation for Mark will be Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m., at Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 E. Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46383, Pastor David Maddack officiating. The service will be livestreamed at valponaz.churchonline.org.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. Please see full obituary for Mark on Burns Funeral Home website. www.burnsfuneral.com