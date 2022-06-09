Feb. 15, 1949 - May 31, 2022

LEWISVILLE, NC - Mark Stephen Pacholke, 73, of Lewisville, NC, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away May 31, 2022, in North Carolina. He was born February 15, 1949, in Michigan City, the son of Lee and Gladys (White) Pacholke. Mark was a US Army Veteran, a longtime employee of Bethlehem Steel and a member of the Secular Franciscan Order.

On April 11, 1970 at St. Paul Catholic Church, he married Joan Doolittle, who preceded him in death on July 10, 2018.

Surviving are his children: Aaron (Laurie) Pacholke of Tampa, FL, David (Heather) Pacholke of Lewisville, NC, and Jessica (Paul) Kavanagh of Charlotte, NC; and five grandchildren.

Mark had a deep love for his family and a vast appreciation for the arts. He was an avid music fan playing the violin and the oboe. His real passion was creating, whether it was airplane models or woodworking.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 13, 2022, 9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Father Leonardo Gallardo presiding. Burial will be in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso.