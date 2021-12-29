Mark Steven Bradney

VALPARAISO - Mark Steven (Steve) Bradney of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his place of residence. He was born to Mila Jeanne (Cochran) and Don Carlton Bradney (both deceased) at Porter Memorial Hospital on February 5, 1963.

Predeceased was his wife, Kathryn M. Slagle whom he married in March of 1990, and his older brother, James Scott Bradney. He is survived by brothers: Don Michael Bradney of Canby, OR, Jeffrey Lee Bradney and Kevin Dean Bradney of Valparaiso, IN. Steven most recently worked as a maintenance worker for the Boys and Girls Club in South Haven, IN. His interests included reading, wood craft, and story writing. Private arrangements for cremation were made through BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso.