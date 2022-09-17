Mark Thomas Allen

WOODSTOCK, GA//MUNSTER, IN - Mark Allen Thomas, 67, passed away suddenly on July 31, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Christine; daughter, Maxine; and son, Royce; loving sisters: Deborah (Alan) Schau, Jan (late Eugene) Pazdur, and Andrea Allen Fetzko; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Evelyn Allen; and special grandmother, Mary DeVolle.

Mark attended Munster high School, where his passion for journalism and photography started. He worked for The Herald newspaper before becoming Deputy Coroner for the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Mark married and moved to Woodstock, Georgia, and spent the last 30 years as president of Allen Investigative Services Inc, where he was highly respected with an outstanding reputation. He was also a longtime member of the Georgia Association of Professional Private Investigators. In his youth, Mark loved playing Little League and delivering the newspaper (in which his sisters were always recruited to help). He enjoyed going to Sunday School and playing in the handbell choir. He loved photographing and making videos of his children's childhood milestones, and coming home to Northwest Indiana and dining out for seafood.

Mark's passing brings so much pain to so many people. Mark was a great brother and the life of the party. He will be deeply missed by many who knew him.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville), Pastor Ken Puent officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.