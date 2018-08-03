MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Mark Weinhold, age 64, of Michigan City, IN, passed away on July 31, 2018 at Franciscan Health in Michigan City.
Mark Luther Weinhold, son of Peggy Lou Weinhold and Robert James Weinhold, was born June 22, 1954 in Jersey City, NJ. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Elementary School and was a graduate of Valparaiso High School. He was a union electrician working construction most of his adult life, settling in the New Orleans area post Katrina. There he helped rebuild the airport and several regional hospitals. He is survived by his mother Peggy Lou and brothers, David Paul and James Matthew and sister Krista Faith.
He was united in marriage to Connie Heavilin and he adopted her son Douglas. This union was blessed with a daughter, Danielle, in a relationship with Ryen Heinrich, and their daughter Zoe and son Anson.
As the oldest of four children he pioneered the rites of passage for his brothers David and Matthew, and sister Krista, during a tumultuous time for the nation as well as the family.
Mark was a combination of a smart and free spirit traveling coast to coast for work and adventure. He was a union man and an advocate of good honest work being acknowledged and rewarded.
He did not think 'socialism' was a dirty word. Mark was a studied iconoclast and a proud curmudgeon. He had a serious point of view and could be a provocateur, but could laugh at himself as well as with others.
He was extremely practical and readily fixed anything for anyone, helping a lot of folks over the years.
Mark was a voracious reader; a fan of science fiction and would want to thank George R. R. Martin for being so slow in the publishing of his later works. Mark loved to cook for others, perfecting Gumbo and Jambalaya while in New Orleans. He also loved to read to his children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He recorded several books on cassette of the Narnia Tales for distribution to them, which will soon be enjoyed by grand nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to GEISEN-CARLISLE FUNERAEL HOME located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Private family services will be held.
