WHITING, IN — Mark Zaskowski, age 51, of Whiting, formerly of Crown Point, passed away on September 13, 2021. He was the only child of Fabian and Ruth Zaskowski.

Mark graduated from Crown Point High School Class of 1988. He attended Vincennes University and was previously employed by Dwyer Instruments in Michigan City. Mark worked for Fermi Research Institute at the University of Chicago for 22 years as their electronics technician. He is survived by his mother and father. Mark was never married. He didn't have any siblings or children. Mark was a kind, thoughtful, generous, helpful person and he was loved and was respected by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. www.burnsfuneral.com

