March 20, 1963 - Aug. 1, 2021
GENEVA, IL - Mark Zurbriggen, age 58, of Geneva, IL passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Mark is survived by his son, Douglas Zurbriggen of Geneva, IL; his brother, Paul (Dana) Zurbriggen of Crown Point, IN; and his niece and nephew, Oscar and Melanie Zurbriggen.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents: Richard and Colleen (nee Francis) Zurbriggen; and his brother, Jerry Zurbriggen.
Mark was raised in Crown Point, graduating from Crown Point High School in 1981. He attended Purdue University in Lafayette, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, and with his degree he began his career in IT at AT&T in Chicago where he worked for over 30 years.
Mark was involved with sports throughout his life from a young age. After his childhood baseball years in Little League and then Babe Ruth, Mark played football in high school. He spent his adult years involved in the world of ASA Men's Softball, primarily as an umpire for the 16-inch ASA league in Chicagoland. Mark coached his son Doug's baseball team when Doug was in middle school. When he wasn't actively taking part in games, Mark was also an avid fan. He never missed even one of his son's baseball or football games throughout the Chicago area. Mark, like his father before him, followed NASCAR, the Cubs, the Bears, and the Blackhawks.
Mark attended many concerts of various performers, particularly following two Northwest Indiana bands; Mr. Funnyman and Echoes of Pompei, and blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa. A reader of spy thrillers, Mark owned just about every novel written by Tom Clancy, as well as books by other authors of that genre. He also enjoyed gambling; playing poker with a small group of friends that has met consistently for years, and enjoyed blackjack in casinos.
Mark was an active outdoorsman, hunting waterfowl at every opportunity and occasionally fishing and serving Waterfowl USA and Ducks Unlimited. He was a longtime member of a duck club where he did the bulk of his hunting. Mark also traveled to hunt, including to Wisconsin, Canada, and even Argentina. When he took vacation time from work, he was off somewhere hunting except when he was with his friends for their annual snowmobiling trip.
Mark is remembered by his friends as a genuinely good man, always up for fun and available to help; by the softball community as an excellent umpire who was fair, accurate, and hard working; and by his family as incredibly generous, taking great enjoyment in giving unexpected gifts.
A Dual Memorial Service will be held for Mark and for his father, Richard, who passed away in January 2021. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given in Mark's name to The Northwest Indiana Chapter of Waterfowl USA.
Visit Mark's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.