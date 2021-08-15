Mark Zurbriggen

Mark attended many concerts of various performers, particularly following two Northwest Indiana bands; Mr. Funnyman and Echoes of Pompei, and blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa. A reader of spy thrillers, Mark owned just about every novel written by Tom Clancy, as well as books by other authors of that genre. He also enjoyed gambling; playing poker with a small group of friends that has met consistently for years, and enjoyed blackjack in casinos.

Mark was an active outdoorsman, hunting waterfowl at every opportunity and occasionally fishing and serving Waterfowl USA and Ducks Unlimited. He was a longtime member of a duck club where he did the bulk of his hunting. Mark also traveled to hunt, including to Wisconsin, Canada, and even Argentina. When he took vacation time from work, he was off somewhere hunting except when he was with his friends for their annual snowmobiling trip.

Mark is remembered by his friends as a genuinely good man, always up for fun and available to help; by the softball community as an excellent umpire who was fair, accurate, and hard working; and by his family as incredibly generous, taking great enjoyment in giving unexpected gifts.