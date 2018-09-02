HIGHLAND, IN - Marko 'Maco' Maric, age 77 of Highland, passed away August 30, 2018. Survived by his loving wife Janice; stepchildren: Paul (Crystal) Beard, Rebecca Beard, Penny Beard, and Joey Beard; brothers Danilo Marich, Ilija Maric; sisters-in-law Helga Marich, Kovinka Maric; numerous nieces and nephews and Kumovi. Preceded in death by his brothers Mirko, Nikola, Dusan, and Stevo Maric.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville with Rev. Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Marko's family on Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rte. 30 east of Cline Ave.) Pomen Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.
Marko was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church and the Serbian White Eagles Soccer Club and a retired employee with the East Chicago Water Department and Ameristar Casino as a blackjack dealer. He was a frequent sponsor of the Serbian Chetniks Organizzation. He was dearly loved by family and friends, 'he was one of a kind'.