Marko 'Mark' Pokrajac

GARY, IN — Marko "Mark" Pokrajac, 74, formerly of Gary, passed away December 16, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Marko was born December 19, 1945, in Eboli, Italy, to the late Dan and Stella Pokrajac.

He is survived by his brother, Michael, of Miller; his sister, Millie (Rick) Wise, of Valparaiso; niece, Jaclyn (Marcus) Biggs, of Winfield; nephew, Eric (Sydney Harold) Wise, of Royal Oak, MI; and numerous cousins, Kumovi and friends.

Mark was a 1964 graduate Horace Mann in Gary. He attended Indiana State University, was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and retired employee of Youngstown/J & L Steel.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, directly at 1 PM at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St., Merrillville, with V Rev. Marko Matic officiating. Interment in Holy Cross (St. Sava) Cemetery, 9191 Mississippi St., Merrillville. For further information please call Mileva or David at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (219) 736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.