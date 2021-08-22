Oct. 13, 1936 - Aug. 19, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Markos Stelianos Passaloukos, age 84, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Markos is survived by: his wife of 53 years, Athina; children: Angela (Zack) Dalis, Stacy (Bob) Lysko, and Steve (Helen) Passaloukos; six grandchildren: Marianthi, Lauren, Larissa, Lydia, Marko and Gregory; two great-grandchildren: Zacharias and Elias; four sisters: Stamatia, Eleni, Vasiliki, Aggeliki; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Markos was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

Markos worked 50 years as an industrial bridge painter. He loved to travel with his wife, Athina, and especially loved going to Lagada, Greece. Markos loved spending time with his friends playing cards, pool, backgammon and drinking coffee with them. Markos was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. May his memory be eternal!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Markos' name to the Food Pantry at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

